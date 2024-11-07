Masculinity Win: Straight Guys Can Now Buy Their Girlfriends’ Tampons In A Special Package Disguised As A ‘Wedding Crashers: Uncorked Edition’ DVD

Dudes everywhere, rejoice, because that annoying trip to the drugstore to get your girlfriend some tampons just got a whole lot less humiliating: Straight guys can now buy their girlfriends’ tampons in a special package disguised as a Wedding Crashers: Uncorked Edition DVD.

Hell yeah!

Embarrassed boyfriends who’ve been sent to the drugstore for period supplies can finally relax, because Kotex’s newest box of tampons is seriously going to help them save face. Out this week, Kotex’s “The Dude Package” is a box of tampons that comes carefully concealed inside a DVD copy of Wedding Crashers (the unrated version) so men look like they’re buying a hilarious movie to watch with their boys instead of buying their girlfriend tampons like a pussy-whipped bitch. The Dude Package contains tampons in every size so that men don’t have to spend time debating what “regular” or “super-plus” absorbency possibly mean in relation to their girlfriend’s vagina, and can instead just grab whichever box and get back home to their video games.

Well, there you have it! Men can definitely expect to receive high fives on their way out of the store thanks to this epic masculinity preserver from Kotex. Innovation is truly exceptional!