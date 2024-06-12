In honor of ClickHole’s 10th anniversary, we have compiled some of our most viral content from years past. Please enjoy our coverage of J.K. Rowling’s latest dispatches from the wizarding world of Harry Potter!
The Saga Continues: JK Rowling Just Wrote ‘PROFESSOR LEGS’ On A Post-it Note, Stuck It On A Fire Hydrant, Then Gave The Fire Hydrant A Thumbs-Up
Major Bombshell: J.K. Rowling Has Revealed Daniel Radcliffe Is Chinese
The Saga Continues: JK Rowling Just Revealed That Dumbledore Actually Isn’t Gay And She Would Know Because She Gave Him A Handjob Once And He Was Def Into It
The Saga Continues! J.K. Rowling Just Announced She Will Be Releasing New Stories Where Ron Dies Every Day For A Year!
The Saga Continues! JK Rowling Has Announced That In The Harry Potter Universe, She Is A Universally Beloved Potions Shop Owner Who No One Considers A Bigot
The Saga Continues: JK Rowling Has Revealed That Ron Weasley Became Patient Zero For Coronavirus After Messing Up A Spell Where He Tried To Turn A Bat Into A Larger Bat He Could Have Sex With
The Saga Continues! J.K. Rowling Has Revealed That The Man SEAL Team Six Thought Was Osama Bin Laden Was Actually Professor McGonagall Using A Polyjuice Potion And The Real Osama Bin Laden Teaches Sex Ed At Hogwarts Now
Awesome: When This 8-Year-Old Girl Told J.K. Rowling That She Liked ‘Harry Potter,’ The Author Said ‘Yeah, No Shit’
Whoa! J.K. Rowling Just Revealed That Philip Seymour Hoffman Is Also Dead In The ‘Harry Potter’ Universe
The Saga Continues: J.K. Rowling Has Revealed That Every Now And Then The Sorting Hat Would Arbitrarily Sort A Kid Onto The New York Mets