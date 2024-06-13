 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Lifestyle

10 Years Of ClickHole: Looking Back At 2021

June 13, 2024

In honor of ClickHole’s 10th anniversary, we have compiled some of our most viral content from years past. Please enjoy our best posts of 2021!

 

The Curse Continues: A Fifth Mule Has Drowned In The New England Aquarium’s Mule Tank

 

‘This Is What You Should Call Him Now’: McDonald’s Has Announced It Has Changed Ronald McDonald’s Name To ‘INTENSITY’

 

A Much-Deserved Honor: The NAACP Image Award For Activist Of The Year Has Gone To This White Girl With An Instagram Story Highlight Titled ‘BLM Resources’

 

Heartbreaking: Barron Trump Still Thinks Kathy Griffin Beheaded Donald Trump In 2017 And Screams In Terror Every Time He Sees His Father

 

Did They Run Out Of Powerful Women? This Children’s Book About Amazing Female Trailblazers Goes Right From Ruth Bader Ginsburg To Ms. Pac-Man

 

Didn’t Age Well: HBO Max Is Pulling The Episode Of ‘Friends’ Where Chandler Unhinges His Jaw And Emits One Million Metric Tons Of Carbon Pollution

 

It Could Save Your Life: Doctors Say You Should Be Regularly Checking Your Boobs For Skunks

 

Women Deserve Access To Safe, Legal Abortions ‘Cause Lord Knows I Ain’t About To Wrap This Shit Up! (By Rupert Grint)

 

Powerful Act Of Mercy: When This Pediatrician Looked Into A Child’s Ear And Found A Tiny Family Of Polite, Well-Dressed Ants Begging Him Not To Tell Anyone, He Looked The Other Way

 

Thank God: The Penguins In This Kids Movie Just Started A Soul Train To ‘Everybody Dance Now’ Which Means The Movie Will Probably Be Over Soon

More posts in Lifestyle »