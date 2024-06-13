In honor of ClickHole’s 10th anniversary, we have compiled some of our most viral content from years past. Please enjoy our best posts from KidHole, the kid-appropriate ClickHole feature from 2022.
A Good Idea: You Should Draw On The Wall With A Marker
A Wig Is A Hat For Daddy
I Read A Book And The Book Was 327 Pages Long And The Book Was About Sailors
What The H*ck! Broccoli…Is….…..Yum????
My Cousins Are Big, My Cousins Smell Good, I Watch Them Play Video Games Like A Good Cousin Should
I STAYED UP UNTIL 11:03 PM LAST NIGHT!!!!!!!
Gary G. Rabbit And Gary P. Raccoon Get Their Groceries!
The Day Martin Mouse Didn’t Want To Go To School And Didn’t Have To Because He Is A Mouse
Get Excited, Kids! It’s The Ukrainian Version Of Daniel Tiger, Olek The Hissing Boy!
Psst, Hey Kid, Here’s 8 Seconds Of An R-Rated Movie Called ‘Robocop’