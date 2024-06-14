10 Years Of ClickHole: Looking Back At 2022

In honor of ClickHole’s 10th anniversary, we have compiled some of our most viral content from years past. Please enjoy our best posts of 2022!
Missing The Mark: This Dad Trying To Bond With His Son At The Monster Truck Show Does Not Understand That His Son Would Rather Be Fucking the Cars
Fascinating: A Tweet That Says ‘my antidepressants are working <3’ From An Anime Cosplay Girl Squishing Her Tits Together Showed Up In Your Feed Because A 45-Year-Old Guy You Used To Work With Liked It
Colonialist Whitewashing: What Was Once The Proud Frozen Mandarin Orange Chicken of Trader Ming Now Just Says Trader Joe’s
Feeling Himself! Chris Christie Is Rocking Out To ‘I Believe In A Thing Called Love’ While Emailing Photos Of His Brand New Velcro Sneakers To All His Republican Friends
Jojo Siwa And The Queer Elders Choir Of Baltimore Proudly Present An All-Text Cover Of ‘Blurred Lines’!
I Love Being A Grandma! (By Finn Wolfhard)
Invaluable Sex Education: This Quora Post From 2011 Explains Why It’s Not Likely That You Would Get Pregnant From ‘Him Druy Hump My LEg N Sat In Wet But Left Pantys On’
Walking A Righteous Path: This Man Has Only Touched 2 Of The Bras On The Mannequins At Target
‘I Put A Crouton In My Anus And Let A Chameleon Snatch It From My Anus With Its Projectile Tongue And I Found It Quite Thrilling’: Benedict Cumberbatch Just Announced That He Did That And That He Understands If No One Wants To Work With Him Anymore But It Doesn’t Bother Him Because He’s Found Something That Makes Him Happy
They Fucking Did It. The Crazy Fucking Bastards Did It: Wells Fargo Has Introduced A Flexible Checking Account That Works With Your Changing Needs