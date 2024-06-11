In honor of ClickHole’s 10th anniversary, we have compiled some of our most viral content from years past. Please enjoy our best stories about the Smithsonian’s many exhibits on the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.
A Piece Of History: The Bulletproof Helmet JFK Took Off So He Could Let His Long, Luscious Hair Blow Freely In The Wind On The Day He Died Is Coming To The Smithsonian
A Piece Of History: The Treadmill That JFK Died Trying To Rollerblade On Is Coming To The Smithsonian
A Piece Of History: The Gun JFK Shot Himself With After His Caption For A ‘New Yorker’ Cartoon Was Rejected Is Coming To The Smithsonian
A Piece Of History: The Dryer JFK Died In After Getting Inside To Simulate Going To Space Is Coming To The Smithsonian
A Piece Of History: The Taffy Machine That JFK Died In Trying To Stretch Himself Into An NBA Player Is Finally Getting Its Own Exhibit At The Smithsonian
A Piece Of History: The Massive Ass Implants That Killed JFK During Botched Cosmetic Surgery Are On Display At The Smithsonian
A Piece Of History: The Walgreens Blood Pressure Monitor That Choked JFK To Death After He Figured Trapping Extra Blood In His Brain Would Help Him Solve Riddles Is Coming To The Smithsonian
A Piece Of History: The Naginata That Lee Harvey Oswald Used To Cut Down JFK After Skillfully Deflecting A Mighty Blow From His Ōdachi Is Coming To The Smithsonian
A Piece Of History: The Species Of Invasive Snake That Outcompeted JFK For Vital Resources Like Physical Space And Nutrients Is Coming To The Smithsonian
A Piece Of History: The Bed In Which JFK Passed Away Peacefully In His Sleep At 93 Surrounded By Friends And Family Is Coming To The Smithsonian